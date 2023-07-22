Show You Care
Fierce protests have been rocking Israel for months. What's fueling them?
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JERUSALEM (AP) — For seven months, a grassroots Israeli protest movement has rallied against a contentious plan to overhaul the country’s judiciary spearheaded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right allies. The overhaul calls for sweeping changes aimed at curbing the powers of the judiciary.

Netanyahu’s allies say the overhaul will rein in the power of unelected judges. But protesters, who make up a wide swath of Israeli society, say the overhaul amounts to regime change, pushing Israel toward autocracy. The protests have blocked major highways and thronged Israel’s main airport and train stations ahead of a vote on a key piece of legislation Monday. If the bill is passed, those protests could gain steam in the coming weeks.

