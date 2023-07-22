Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cupkin children’s cups sold on Amazon recalled over newly-detected lead levels

Cupkin children's cups sold on Amazon recalled over newly-detected lead levels
Cupkin children's cups sold on Amazon recalled over newly-detected lead levels(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — More than 345,000 children’s cups are being recalled due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. Soojimus is recalling 8-ounce and 12-ounce models of its Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children’s Cups — sold on Amazon and the Cupkin website from 2018 through earlier this year.

Consumers in possession of the recalled Cupkin cups are urged to stop using them immediately and contact Soojimus for a full refund. No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported to date. In a response to the recall, Cupkin noted that it intiated the voluntary recall after receiving consumer feedback and conducting additional testing. Lead was not detected during the products’ intital development, the brand added.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
2 bodies recovered at Lake MacBride
Two bodies recovered from Lake MacBride
(From L to R) Angela Lynn Becker, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, Krystal Lynn Fox
Officials arrest three in drug ring at West Union Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store
Jet ski explosion
One injured in jet ski explosion in Cedar Rapids
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims
Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Lake MacBride drowning victims

Latest News

Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood
Body of girl found in river believed to be that of 2-year-old lost in Pennsylvania flash flood
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan
A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement.
Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring
Fierce protests have been rocking Israel for months. What's fueling them?
Fierce protests have been rocking Israel for months. What’s fueling them?
Ukraine wants ships to keep exporting its grain despite Russian attacks. Some are interested
Ukraine wants ships to keep exporting its grain despite Russian attacks. Some are interested