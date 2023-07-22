Barbie mania sweeps Latin America, but sometimes takes on a macabre tone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Latin America has taken Barbie mania to an extreme, with everything from Barbie-themed food, Barbie planes and Barbie political ads. But it’s not all high heels and pom-poms: Barbie mania in the region has taken on a darker, macabre tone.

In Peru, anti-government demonstrators dressed up two women in pink and put them in giant Barbie boxes in the main square of Lima to protest police clashes with demonstrators. In Mexico, a Barbie homage doll sparked controversy after a sister of one of Mexico’s 111,000 missing people began sewing Barbie outfits to costume the doll as a “Searching Mother” — a nod to a volunteer group that searches for gravesites that might contain their children’s remains.

