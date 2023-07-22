Area organization brings new life to mountain biking in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An organization hit the reset button on a park damaged by the 2020 derecho, and it’s led to a new trail opening in Linn County.

The Linn Area Mountain Bike Association partnered with Backyard Trails to build a mountain bike jump trail through Wanatee Park. There may not be any mountains for these bikers, but that hasn’t stopped them from creating trails with obstacles to create the same effect.

This one is no different and showcases a new feature - a wall ride - which was complete, using wood from trees in the park that were damaged in the derecho. Member donations funded the rest of the project, costing just under $4,000.

After over 200 hours of work, volunteers like Kyle Setrum are now seeing their effort come to life.

”It is great to see the community come out here and ride it. That’s what we all volunteered for. It’s not fun riding by yourself. It’s a lot of fun when you get a group out here.”

Designers say the new trail is progressive, letting riders learn and improve their skills at their own pace. They all thought the wall ride may look intimidating to new riders, but they say with enough speed, anyone can get around it.

”Just send it. It’ll hold you on the wall. Don’t be scared and don’t break. Just send it around,“ said Setrum.

