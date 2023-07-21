Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Waukon office manager pleads guilty to stealing more than $200K from employer

(WABI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - An office manager from Waukon pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $200,000 over a six-year period from the Northeast Iowa tax preparation businesses she worked at.

In a press release, officials said 51-year-old Heather Migliore was convicted of one count of wire fraud.

At a plea hearing, officials said Migliore admitted to stealing no less than $200,000 from her employer from January 2015 through November 2021.

Migliore was the office manager at a tax preparation business with offices in Waukon and Decorah. She was responsible for the business’ finances, including payroll and paying bills.

Officials said Migliore used the business owner’s signature stamp to write and sign checks to herself, then deleted the checks from the business’ electronic bookkeeping system to cover her tracks.

Evidence presented at the hearing also showed Migliore also made more than $20,000 in fraudulent credit card charges using the business’ credit cards, beginning in 2019.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
A crash has closed down Highway 151 between Highway 30 and Fairfax.
Crash causes roadblock on Highway 151 near Fairfax
(From L to R) Angela Lynn Becker, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, Krystal Lynn Fox
Officials arrest three in drug ring at West Union Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Car hits building in Cedar Rapids (Courtesy: William Vincent)
Two injured after car hits apartment building in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Iowa City Police Department logo.
Two charged with participation in a riot for July 4 incident in Iowa City
Kids in Cedar Falls are getting the chance to learn about fire prevention directly from...
Kids learn about fire prevention at Cedar Falls Youth Fire Academy
Kids in Cedar Falls are getting the chance to learn about fire prevention directly from...
Cedar Falls Fire Academy
First Alert Forecast: Friday midday, July 21