Waukon office manager pleads guilty to stealing more than $200K from employer

WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - An office manager from Waukon pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $200,000 over a six-year period from the Northeast Iowa tax preparation businesses she worked at.

In a press release, officials said 51-year-old Heather Migliore was convicted of one count of wire fraud.

At a plea hearing, officials said Migliore admitted to stealing no less than $200,000 from her employer from January 2015 through November 2021.

Migliore was the office manager at a tax preparation business with offices in Waukon and Decorah. She was responsible for the business’ finances, including payroll and paying bills.

Officials said Migliore used the business owner’s signature stamp to write and sign checks to herself, then deleted the checks from the business’ electronic bookkeeping system to cover her tracks.

Evidence presented at the hearing also showed Migliore also made more than $20,000 in fraudulent credit card charges using the business’ credit cards, beginning in 2019.

