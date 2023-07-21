Two charged with participation in a riot for July 4 incident in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been charged for their involvement in a July 4 incident in which a man was shot multiple times.

Criminal complaints say Emma Backen, 20, of Tama, and Eric Fredieu, 21, of Iowa City, are both charged with participation in a riot for the incident.

Police said it happened in the 2600 block of Westwinds Drive in Iowa City at around 1 a.m. on July 4.

Investigators said surveillance video from multiple sources shows Backen and Fredieu in a group of 10-15 people using “unlawful force” against another person. The two reportedly stayed a part of the group throughout the incident.

A man was shot multiple times during the incident. He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Police have not released any information about additional suspects in this case.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.