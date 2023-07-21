Turning up the heat over the next few days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s going to really feel like summer for the end of July with temperatures headed up over the weekend and into next week.

Look for temperatures to rise a bit each day beginning with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and pushing into the middle 90s by Tuesday. We’ll stay in the mid 90s for much of next week with muggy air bumping heat index values up a few more degrees. Wednesday through Friday look to be the hottest days of the week with heat index values in the triple digits at the warmest parts of the day. Overnight lows won’t offer much relief, cooling only to the lower 70s. This is right around the time that RAGBRAI moves into eastern Iowa, so those who are planning on riding any of those days should be ready to take extra precautions in the heat. Same story applies to most of us, though, with this being some of the hottest weather to date this year.

A small scattered shower chance is possible Saturday afternoon and evening as moisture builds through the day. Even though they will be scattered and not everyone will get rain, those that do may get a brief heavy downpour or a few rumbles of thunder. While most days next week look to be dry and hot, built up heat and humidity could lead to some storms under the right conditions and is something we’ll continue to watch for. For now, the forecast remains dry.

