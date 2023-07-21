Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Saturday marks one year since Maquoketa Caves State Park murders

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday marks one year since three members of a Cedar Falls family were murdered while camping at the Maquoketa Caves State Park, and there are still many questions left unanswered.

Tyler, Sarah, and 6-year-old Lulu were found dead inside their tent at around 6 a.m.

The family’s 9-year-old son escaped and survived the attack.

Investigators found the body of 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin near the scene. They said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said the Nebraska man was in the park camping with his family at the time of the murders.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said evidence showed Sherwin acted alone in killing the three family members. Investigators never released a motive.

They also never released how or if the family and Sherwin knew each other.

Sherwin’s mother told reporters she did not believe her son did it.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
A crash has closed down Highway 151 between Highway 30 and Fairfax.
Crash causes roadblock on Highway 151 near Fairfax
(From L to R) Angela Lynn Becker, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, Krystal Lynn Fox
Officials arrest three in drug ring at West Union Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store
Car hits building in Cedar Rapids (Courtesy: William Vincent)
Two injured after car hits apartment building in Cedar Rapids
Dedric Willoughby (COURTESY: IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY)
Iowa State Hall of Famer Dedric Willoughby passes away

Latest News

2023 Great Jones County Fair brings great shows, food to Monticello
Next week the Iowa City Driver's License Station will close its doors and move to the west edge...
Iowa City drivers express concern over Driver’s License Station move to Coralville
The parks have changed a lot through the years - as now hundreds of kids take part in summer...
Our Town: Fairfax has hundreds of kids involved in parks programs
A Dubuque man is facing charges this morning after police say he fired a gun inside a home...
Dubuque man arrested on intimidation charges after firing gun inside residence