Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

RAGBRAI route to take riders through Kinnick Stadium for the first time

RAGBRAI
RAGBRAI(KTTC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time, the cyclists will head through Kinnick Stadium when this year’s RAGBRAI route takes riders through Iowa City next Saturday.

Hawkeyes Defensive Line Coach Kelvin Bell and Special Teams Coordinator LeVar Woods made the announcement in a video on Twitter on Friday.

The RAGBRAI route will take riders through Coralville on July 28. Vendors will be set up at S.T. Morrison Park, along with the main stage.

Then on July 29, riders will leave S.T. Morrison Park and head to Kinnick Stadium and then through downtown Iowa City on their way to the final stop in Davenport.

Cyclists will also loop through Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium in Ames during this year’s route.

Organizers are estimating a record number of people will participate in this year’s RAGBRAI.

For more information, including the full route, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
A crash has closed down Highway 151 between Highway 30 and Fairfax.
Crash causes roadblock on Highway 151 near Fairfax
(From L to R) Angela Lynn Becker, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, Krystal Lynn Fox
Officials arrest three in drug ring at West Union Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Car hits building in Cedar Rapids (Courtesy: William Vincent)
Two injured after car hits apartment building in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

One injured in jet ski explosion in Cedar Rapids
Iowa City woman charged with domestic abuse, child endangerment for alleged stabbing
Iowa City Police Department logo.
Two charged with participation in a riot for July 4 incident in Iowa City
Kids in Cedar Falls are getting the chance to learn about fire prevention directly from...
Kids learn about fire prevention at Cedar Falls Youth Fire Academy