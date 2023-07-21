Show You Care
Our Town Fairfax’s Four Seasons Indoor Golf is gathering place for community

A business there helping people practice their golf swing, while also being a fun place to swing by.
By Jackie Kennon
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A business in Our Town Fairfax is helping people practice their golf swing, while also being a fun place to swing by. Jamie Meyers and her friends and family spent their afternoon on summer day golfing and playing games at Four Seasons Indoor Golf.

“In each simulator suite we have, they have their own space, they have their own bathroom, they have a mini kitchenette, they can Bluetooth their own music, hang out with the people they choose,” said Michelle Sobaski.

She’s one of the owners. People can also bring their own food and drinks, or support local places and order in.

“It’s nice we can see a gathering space here where we’ve hosted work meetings, we’ve had family reunions, birthday parties, have friends here to just take in a Hawkeye game while some of us golf, some of us don’t,” said Meyers.

“Something local, easy, bring your friends and family and just really convenient for everybody,” said Jared Tebockhorst.

It started out as just a fun thing for the family to do.

“My husband and his brother bought a golf simulator and they had it in a private shop, a couple, three four years ago,” said Sobaski. “They enjoyed it so much they thought everybody else would too.”

The family’s businesses include Eastern Iowa Building and Iowa Precision Concrete.

“We put all the buildings in ourselves, put the simulators in, and have been expanding ever since,” Sobaski said.

Golfers range from people new to the game, practicing their swing, or meeting for regular outings.

“Every Thursday night we play league down here all winter and we have a really good time,” said Tebockhorst.

“It’s a really good way to get kids into the sport, because then it’s not the stress of having someone right behind you on the golf course, or feeling like you need to rush through,” said Meyers.

It’s even an option if people aren’t golfers. The simulators can also be used as a 17 foot TV for things like family movie nights or watching sporting events.

“We can accommodate a party of party of 1 to about 80,” said Sobaski.

It’s part of a town that’s growing too.

“I feel like Fairfax is on the cusp of really hitting a big boom on growth and expansions on some other businesses that could come into the area,” said Meyers.

