One injured in jet ski explosion in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man in his 40′s was injured after a jet ski exploded at Ellis Harbor in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning.

Police confirmed the explosion happened around 10:45 a.m. as people were doing maintenance work on the jet ski while it was parked at a dock.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says fire crews and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was nearby at the time as they were conducting training and were able to quickly respond to the scene.

The man that was injured was on the jet ski when it exploded. He was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident since it happened on the water.

