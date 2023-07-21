Show You Care
No round-robin: Hoops teams in expanded Big 12 will still play 18 conference games

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Men’s and women’s basketball teams in the expanded Big 12 will still play 18 conference games each during the 2023-24 season.

The conference, which has 14 schools for the upcoming season before the departures of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC next summer, released its basketball scheduling matrix on Thursday. Each team will play five Big 12 opponents twice (home and away), and once each against the remaining eight league foes — four at home, four on the road.

As a 10-team league since 2011-12, each team had played every other one twice — home and away — for an 18-game conference slate.

BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF officially became Big 12 members earlier this month.

The Big 12 revealed which opponents each team would play twice, then which they would play at home only and on the road only. The full schedule with dates will be released at a later date.

Conference officials said the opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results, and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

