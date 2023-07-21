Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kids learn about fire prevention at Cedar Falls Youth Fire Academy

Kids in Cedar Falls are getting the chance to learn about fire prevention directly from...
Kids in Cedar Falls are getting the chance to learn about fire prevention directly from firefighters as the Cedar Falls Youth Fire Academy kicks off Friday.(Cedar Falls Public Safety)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kids in Cedar Falls are getting the chance to learn about fire prevention directly from firefighters as the Cedar Falls Youth Fire Academy kicks off Friday.

In a Facebook post, Cedar Falls Public Safety shared pictures of firefighters helping kids put on firefighting equipment.

The kids also learned how to use fire extinguishers.

“This two-day course helps students learn about fire prevention, careers, first aid, rescue, equipment, and EMS operations through hands-on training and education,” Cedar Falls Public Safety wrote in the post. “It also increases their situational awareness and knowledge of fire safety so they are prepared in the event of an emergency.”

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
A crash has closed down Highway 151 between Highway 30 and Fairfax.
Crash causes roadblock on Highway 151 near Fairfax
(From L to R) Angela Lynn Becker, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, Krystal Lynn Fox
Officials arrest three in drug ring at West Union Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Car hits building in Cedar Rapids (Courtesy: William Vincent)
Two injured after car hits apartment building in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Iowa City Police Department logo.
Two charged with participation in a riot for July 4 incident in Iowa City
Kids in Cedar Falls are getting the chance to learn about fire prevention directly from...
Cedar Falls Fire Academy
First Alert Forecast: Friday midday, July 21
Waukon office manager pleads guilty to stealing more than $200K from employer