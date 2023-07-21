Kids learn about fire prevention at Cedar Falls Youth Fire Academy

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kids in Cedar Falls are getting the chance to learn about fire prevention directly from firefighters as the Cedar Falls Youth Fire Academy kicks off Friday.

In a Facebook post, Cedar Falls Public Safety shared pictures of firefighters helping kids put on firefighting equipment.

The kids also learned how to use fire extinguishers.

“This two-day course helps students learn about fire prevention, careers, first aid, rescue, equipment, and EMS operations through hands-on training and education,” Cedar Falls Public Safety wrote in the post. “It also increases their situational awareness and knowledge of fire safety so they are prepared in the event of an emergency.”

