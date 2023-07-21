Iowa City woman charged with domestic abuse, child endangerment for alleged stabbing

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the head on Wednesday afternoon.

A criminal complaint says police responded to a home in the 2200 block of Taylor Drive just before 5 p.m. where some children told police their mom had stabbed their dad.

First responders said they found the father was bleeding and had a large laceration on the left side of his head.

Police said Angelica Fernandez Martinez, 36, of Iowa City, told police the man had slipped and hit his head in the kitchen, but officers did not find any blood in the kitchen.

There were, however, blood stains by the window in the living room and on one of the walls in the hallway, according to investigators.

Fernandez Martinez faces charges of Domestic Abuse Assault and Child Endangerment.

Officials did not release details on the man’s condition.

