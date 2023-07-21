Show You Care
Iowa City Parks and Recreation holds equipment donation drive to give to those in need

Iowa City Parks and Rec is looking for help this month to get athletic gear to people who can’t afford to buy their own.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Parks and Rec is looking for help this month to get athletic gear to people who can’t afford to buy their own.

The Robert A. Lee Recreation Center is one of three places along with Mercer Park Aquatic Center, and the City Park Pool where anyone can drop off new or gently-used indoor and outdoor sports equipment during regular operating hours.

The donations will then go to local families and non-profits.

Staff members say this can help break down barriers for people from lower-income households who want to be active.

Brad Barker, the Recreation Superintendent said, “We have all kinds of different ways for people to be able to recreate but some of those things require the equipment and so by being able to provide this equipment to the kids or families gives them that opportunity to be able to share in that same experience.”

The drive will end on July 31st.

