Iowa City drivers express concern over Driver’s License Station move to Coralville

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Next week the Iowa City Driver’s License Station will close its doors and move to the west edge of Coralville.

The new location, at 2302 Jones Boulevard, falls outside the bounds of Coralville Transit’s routes.

Some residents say the move is cause for concern.

“People here in town and closer to downtown Iowa City, it’s gonna be harder for them to get out there,” Andrey Floryanovich said.

The move is surprising news to people visiting the Iowa City Driver’s License Station.

Right now, the office’s location is inside Eastdale Mall, making it easily accessible for visitors to get there by bus.

However, a note on the front door says the office will close next Thursday ahead of the move to the new Coralville location at the end of the month.

“Like, luckily I have a car, right? But, that’s my privilege,” Iowa City resident Megan O’Brien said. “So, like, this is pretty surprising.”

The service confirmed to KCRG-TV9, they do not have any plans to add another station, meaning residents without a vehicle may struggle to get there.

“Especially, like people who don’t have their own vehicles, it’s definitely very hard to access,” Coralville resident Yeji Son said. “I think it’s a little bit nonsense, that moving this kind of important service to another location without shifting the bus location and improving accessibility.”

And without a larger announcement from the Department of Transportation, some people say they weren’t even aware of the move.

“I just walked up and just found out,” Yeji Son said, referencing the note on the door.

According to the Iowa DOT, the license station’s lease at Eastdale Plaza is ending, and they couldn’t find a space large enough to fit the station’s needs in Iowa City, so they made the decision to move to Coralville.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.