Emergency crews forced to shore up building after car hits load bearing wall

By Victoria Wong
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman is recovering from injuries after a car crashed into her apartment in Cedar Rapids.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of 29th Street Drive Southeast. Authorities on the scene told KCRG-TV9 two people were hurt.

The vehicle damaged a load-bearing wall, forcing the Cedar Rapids Fire Department to quickly fix it.

”When we have a traumatic, like a car or natural disaster against the structure. We come in and replace that lack of structure or stability.”

Captain Justin Jensen with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department says a process called shoring is used to temporarily support an unsafe structure.

”It puts everyone in a better position of doing that rescue when we put stability where stability has been lost in a structure.”

One mom who lives in the apartment says she was spending time with her daughter when the car hit her unit.

”Had I been facing the wall instead, the back of my head and my throat taking most of the impact, I think it would have been worse.”>

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

