Dyersville Beckman wins 2A state championship in commanding 7-1 victory

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The party is on in Dyersville, the Blazers are state champions.

Dyersville Beckman was back in the 2a title game today against Underwood. Beckman had to come back once again, in a 1-0 hole, the Blazers come alive with 3 runs in the bottom of the third including the Matthew Flores grounder through the right side.

Then some insurance in the sixth, Scheiltz goes through the right side and gets a 2 RBI single.

