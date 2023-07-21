Dubuque man arrested on intimidation charges after firing gun inside residence
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:00 am, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of Lost Canyon Rd #4 for a report of shots fired. Police were advised that 35-year-old Travis Dauber fired a gun from inside the residence, which then exited through a bedroom window.
Upon law enforcement’s arrival, Dauber fled with his weapon into a wooded area to the north. Officials set up a perimeter to contain him.
At approximately 1:00 pm, Dauber was observed near the perimeter. He ultimately surrendered peacefully.
Dauber was charged with:
- Domestic with Injury
- Child Endangerment
- Possession of a Control Substance
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
- Harassment - 1st.
