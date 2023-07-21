Dubuque man arrested on intimidation charges after firing gun inside residence

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:00 am, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of Lost Canyon Rd #4 for a report of shots fired. Police were advised that 35-year-old Travis Dauber fired a gun from inside the residence, which then exited through a bedroom window.

Upon law enforcement’s arrival, Dauber fled with his weapon into a wooded area to the north. Officials set up a perimeter to contain him.

At approximately 1:00 pm, Dauber was observed near the perimeter. He ultimately surrendered peacefully.

Dauber was charged with:

Domestic with Injury

Child Endangerment

Possession of a Control Substance

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon

Harassment - 1st.

