Dubuque man arrested on intimidation charges after firing gun inside residence

Travis Dauber
Travis Dauber(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:00 am, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of Lost Canyon Rd #4 for a report of shots fired. Police were advised that 35-year-old Travis Dauber fired a gun from inside the residence, which then exited through a bedroom window.

Upon law enforcement’s arrival, Dauber fled with his weapon into a wooded area to the north. Officials set up a perimeter to contain him.

At approximately 1:00 pm, Dauber was observed near the perimeter. He ultimately surrendered peacefully.

Dauber was charged with:

  • Domestic with Injury
  • Child Endangerment
  • Possession of a Control Substance
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Harassment - 1st.

