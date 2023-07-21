Disabled community weighs in on Iowa abortion law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s new abortion law is on hold -- for now. A Polk County judge placed an injunction on the law last week. Governor Kim Reynolds and Attorney General Brenna Bird filed an appeal to lift that injunction Friday. Disability rights advocates say that if the law takes effect, it could impact Iowa’s disabled community.

Julie Russell-Steuart with the Disability Caucus for the Iowa Democratic Party says Iowa’s new abortion law will have an impact on disabled Iowans. The law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

“It is absolutely crucial for people with disabilities to have that freedom. Especially since there’s things in addition to you know, a high-risk pregnancy, perhaps there are barriers that people face from transportation to appointments,” Russell-Steuart said.

Russell-Steuart has concerns with the exceptions provided under the law.

“People with disabilities are more likely to have a medical reason to have an abortion that does not fit any of those exemptions,” Russell-Steuart said.

Maggie DeWitte with Pulse Life Advocates said many disabled people, and parents of disabled children, are in support of the new abortion restrictions since disabled people are targeted for abortion.

“We do have a lot of advocates in the pro-life movement that are very supportive of restricting abortion because of their own experience with having a Downs Syndrome child or having a child with disabilities and realizing what a blessing it is for their family,” DeWitte said.

Russell-Steuart disagrees.

“I don’t see that as a very real argument because the first thing should be the mother’s life. The person who already exists,” Russell-Steuart said.

DeWitte says she’s happy with the law, but it doesn’t go far enough.

“We in the pro-life Community have been very clear that we will not rest until all life is protected in the womb and so we will be pursuing next session life at conception,” DeWitte said.

If the abortion law takes effect, patients seeking abortion would have to travel out of state to do so. Russell-Steuart says that’d be a burden to all patients, but especially those with mobility impairments.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.