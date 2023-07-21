Decent end to the work week, hotter weather still on track

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Relatively quiet conditions are expected through the coming weekend, though there is one small wrinkle to that overall idea on Saturday.

For Friday, temperatures will be fairly similar to what we experienced on Thursday, likely reaching the low 80s for many. Winds will be a little lighter than the sometimes gusty conditions we saw, as well. A few scattered clouds will develop by afternoon; while we cannot totally rule out an isolated shower coming from these in our northern zones, it does not appear very likely and the vast majority of areas will stay dry.

The situation is a little bit different on Saturday, as more moisture will be in the atmosphere by the afternoon. This time around, a few showers and storms will be possible, though they should be fairly scattered. Still, brief downpours and lightning are possible at times. Highs reach the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday looking dry at this point.

Temperatures will begin to increase more substantially by Monday and beyond, going from near 90 to start the work week to into the mid 90s by the middle of it. This is right around the time that RAGBRAI moves into eastern Iowa, so those who are planning on riding any of those days should be ready to take extra precautions in the heat. Same story applies to most of us, though, with this being some of the hottest weather to date this year.

There’s a chance that we may see some storms work their way into the viewing area at times next week, though the evolution of that possibility is not yet clear. For now, the forecast remains dry.

