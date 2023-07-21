Cedar Rapids Chef competes on Food Network’s Chopped: All American Showdown

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa Chef showed off his skills on a national stage this week.

Head Chef and co-owner of Cobble Hill, Chef Andy Schumacher, was on an episode of the Food Network’s: Chopped All American Showdown, Tuesday. Chef Andy was one of four chefs representing the northern region.

It was a three-round competition where the competitors made an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. They each received a basket with four ingredients to make their dish.

“The second dish is a Chicago-style deep dish pizza, potatoes, and goat shoulder,” he said. “I took all the sauce off the pizza and made a sauce with it, I poached the potatoes, and made a schnitzel out of the goat shoulder.”

Schumacher was knocked out in the second round, but he said his journey to becoming a chef needed to have all the right ingredients fall into place. Chef Andy finished culinary school in 2003 and opened Cobble Hill, their first restaurant, in 2013.

“I was living in Iowa City, going to the University with plans to go to medical school. I had some free time preparing and just go to the hobby of cooking,” said Chef Andy. “It just kind of blossomed from there and really took off.”

Now, his focus is whipping up a fine dining experience with unique ingredients of his own. He said he’s been working with a chef for the last 7 years to figure out what they’d like to grow for the year.

“I like the alchemy of cooking,” he said. “Where you’re seemingly taking these raw ingredients that seemingly wouldn’t necessarily be the best together.”

While Schumacher was knocked out in the second round, he said this experience was a reminder of why he fell in love with cooking.

“It was pretty surreal when we opened this restaurant,” said Chef Andy. “I remember when I was still empty, and I’m walking in here and envisioning what it would be.”

