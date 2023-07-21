Cascade falls in state semifinals after another state tournament run
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CARROLL, Iowa (KCRG) - Cascade made history in 2023, making their second straight state tournament for the first time in program history.
The Cougars’ run came to an end Thursday, falling 3-1 to Underwood.
Nathan Schockemoehl provided Cascade’s lone RBI, with a single to bring home Will Hosch.
The Cougars end the season at 25-9
