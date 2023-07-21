Cascade falls in state semifinals after another state tournament run

CARROLL, Iowa (KCRG) - Cascade made history in 2023, making their second straight state tournament for the first time in program history.

The Cougars’ run came to an end Thursday, falling 3-1 to Underwood.

Nathan Schockemoehl provided Cascade’s lone RBI, with a single to bring home Will Hosch.

The Cougars end the season at 25-9

