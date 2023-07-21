Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Beckman Catholic rolls into the 2A state finals with an 11-2 victory

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL, Iowa (KCRG) - The hits just kept coming for the Blazers, who scored 11 unanswered runs to jump all over West Lyon.

Beckman got multi-hit games from seniors Luke Schieltz and Nate Offerman.

The Blazers will play in their 14th state title game, and attempt to hoist their seventh state championship trophy.

That game against Underwood is set for Friday, July 21st at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
A crash has closed down Highway 151 between Highway 30 and Fairfax.
Crash causes roadblock on Highway 151 near Fairfax
(From L to R) Angela Lynn Becker, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, Krystal Lynn Fox
Officials arrest three in drug ring at West Union Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store

Latest News

Cascade falls in state semifinals after another state tournament run
Cascade falls in state semifinals after another state tournament run
KCRG-TV9 is featuring a different cycling trail leading up to RAGBRAI and tonight we finish...
Iowa Trails: Cedar Valley Nature Trail
Dedric Willoughby (COURTESY: IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY)
Iowa State Hall of Famer Dedric Willoughby passes away
Iowa City Parks and Recreation holds equipment donation drive to give to those in need
Iowa City Parks and Recreation holds equipment donation drive to give to those in need