Beckman Catholic rolls into the 2A state finals with an 11-2 victory

CARROLL, Iowa (KCRG) - The hits just kept coming for the Blazers, who scored 11 unanswered runs to jump all over West Lyon.

Beckman got multi-hit games from seniors Luke Schieltz and Nate Offerman.

The Blazers will play in their 14th state title game, and attempt to hoist their seventh state championship trophy.

That game against Underwood is set for Friday, July 21st at 2:30 p.m.

