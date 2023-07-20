Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Western Dubuque scores seven unanswered to take down Wahlert 7-4 in the 3A semis

A sixth-inning home run from Jake Goodman provided the exclamation point. Western Dubuque will play North Polk for a 3A title on Friday at 5:00 p.m.
By Jack Lido
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Down 3-0 after the second inning, the defending state champion Bobcats were unfazed.

Brett Harris’ two-out RBI single started the run in the third inning. Colton McIlrath’s RBI single in the fourth but WD ahead for good.

A sixth-inning home run from Jake Goodman provided the exclamation point. Western Dubuque will play North Polk for a 3A title on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Wahlert’s season ends at 30-14.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died during basic training.
Community remembers Iowa soldier who died during basic training
Jack McCaffery, the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery, is pleading not guilty to a...
Jack McCaffery pleads not guilty in crash citation
Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person

Latest News

IC Regina, Williamsburg advance to state title games, Dubuque Wahlert falls in semis
IC Regina, Williamsburg advance to state title games, Dubuque Wahlert falls in semis
“I definitely remember the feeling of last year. I don’t want to feel that way again.”
“We all have that chip on our shoulder.’ Ragaini motivated by disappointing offensive season
Cedar Falls clubs Southeast Polk 11-1 in the 4A state quarters
Cedar Falls clubs Southeast Polk 11-1 in the 4A state quarters
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa DT steps back from Big Ten Media Day due to ongoing NCAA investigation