Western Dubuque scores seven unanswered to take down Wahlert 7-4 in the 3A semis
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Down 3-0 after the second inning, the defending state champion Bobcats were unfazed.
Brett Harris’ two-out RBI single started the run in the third inning. Colton McIlrath’s RBI single in the fourth but WD ahead for good.
A sixth-inning home run from Jake Goodman provided the exclamation point. Western Dubuque will play North Polk for a 3A title on Friday at 5:00 p.m.
Wahlert’s season ends at 30-14.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.