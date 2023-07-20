Western Dubuque scores seven unanswered to take down Wahlert 7-4 in the 3A semis

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Down 3-0 after the second inning, the defending state champion Bobcats were unfazed.

Brett Harris’ two-out RBI single started the run in the third inning. Colton McIlrath’s RBI single in the fourth but WD ahead for good.

A sixth-inning home run from Jake Goodman provided the exclamation point. Western Dubuque will play North Polk for a 3A title on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

Wahlert’s season ends at 30-14.

