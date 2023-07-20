“We all have that chip on our shoulder.’ Ragaini motivated by disappointing offensive season

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I definitely remember the feeling of last year. I don’t want to feel that way again.”

Nico Ragaini says he - and the rest of the Iowa offense - have something to prove.

“We all have that chip on our shoulder,” Ragaini said. “I think that’s the biggest piece to the puzzle for this upcoming year.”

The Iowa skill players, led by new quarterback Cade McNamara, have been working hard this offseason. This summer’s trip to Cade’s quarterback camp gave them a jump start.

“It was a good bonding experience for us football-wise,” Ragaini said. “It was a pretty fun trip.”

