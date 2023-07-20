WAGNER TAILS: Bertha and Spring Roll

CEDAR RAPIDS & IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After being left outside tied to a bag of dog food near a railroad track in Cedar Rapids, Bertha is ready for a fresh start.

This one-year-old is described by staff members at Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control as a sweet and energetic teenager. She loves to run and would play ball all day if you let her.

Because Bertha is young and a quick learner, some doggy training classes could be great for her and her new family to do together.

This resilient girl is ready is take on the world. She just needs the right family to do it with her. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Much like a spring roll, this Spring Roll is full of different things that when put together make her pretty amazing.

She arrived at Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center in March. Staff members say Spring Roll is friendly, energetic and stubborn.

This two-year-old husky is looking for a home with older children who can respect her space. She’d rather not be grabbed or hugged.

If you’re looking for a dog ready to join you on a run or a hike, Spring Roll is your gal. Pick up an application at the shelter or fill out the online version. The shelter phone number is 319-356-5295.

