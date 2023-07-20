Tickets to Iowa Hawkeyes home games selling quickly, four games already sold out

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ home football games are already sold out, the University of Iowa Athletics Department said Thursday.

The tickets for Hawkeyes’ games at Kinnick went on sale Monday for donors and on Thursday for everyone else.

The games that have already sold out are Western Michigan (Sept. 16), Michigan State (Sept. 30), Purdue (Oct. 7), and Minnesota (Oct. 21).

Tickets for games against Rutgers (Nov. 11) and Illinois (Nov. 18) are still available. A limited number of tickets are also still available for the season opener against Utah State (Sept. 2).

University of Iowa student football season tickets are sold out.

