Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Tickets to Iowa Hawkeyes home games selling quickly, four games already sold out

The university announced donors can buy tickets as of Monday
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ home football games are already sold out, the University of Iowa Athletics Department said Thursday.

The tickets for Hawkeyes’ games at Kinnick went on sale Monday for donors and on Thursday for everyone else.

The games that have already sold out are Western Michigan (Sept. 16), Michigan State (Sept. 30), Purdue (Oct. 7), and Minnesota (Oct. 21).

Tickets for games against Rutgers (Nov. 11) and Illinois (Nov. 18) are still available. A limited number of tickets are also still available for the season opener against Utah State (Sept. 2).

University of Iowa student football season tickets are sold out.

For more information on tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
A crash on Blairs Ferry Road NE near the southbound on ramp for I-380 left one car titled over...
Crash on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids partially blocks I-380 on ramp
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa DT steps back from Big Ten Media Day due to ongoing NCAA investigation
Jill Crippes
Iowa City police ask for home security camera footage as search for missing woman continues

Latest News

The Iowa Hawkeyes say one of their football players is among those involved in a sports betting...
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle named in sports betting investigation
“I definitely remember the feeling of last year. I don’t want to feel that way again.”
“We all have that chip on our shoulder.’ Ragaini motivated by disappointing offensive season
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa DT steps back from Big Ten Media Day due to ongoing NCAA investigation
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23