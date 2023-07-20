Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Star Bar & Grill in Our Town Fairfax a century-old staple

The Star Bar and Grill has been a staple of the community in Fairfax for more than a century.
By Jackie Kennon
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the oldest places in Our Town Fairfax is the Star Bar & Grill. It’s been a staple of the community for more than a century. It’s believed to have opened just a few decades after Iowa became a state.

Melissa and Travis Otto have owned the Star Bar for 17 years. It was the perfect place for them with their food service experience.

“There were actually three people wanting to buy it, but they picked us because we had the background for it,” said Melissa.

Their employees have also totaled up the years, many there for around a decade.

“They are so good, I’m so lucky to have them, they can do this in their sleep,” said Melissa.

She said the building is similar to what it was in the 1800s. Back then, it was a hotel and livery.

“They say Jesse James stayed here before he robbed the hotel,” said Melissa.

Today, they’re serving up food and drinks.

“We cook our roast, we cook our corned beef, we make our own ranch, we make a lot of our own sauces,” Melissa said.

She said there are also ghost stories brewing, including one about Dennis, a former owner who is rumored to haunt it.

“I always say hi to Dennis every day when I come in,” Melissa said. “If anything happens, I’ll be like ok Dennis, knock it off Dennis. Things fall down, things move, things were there and then not there.”

Randy Schuster is a regular.

“I’ve always liked it here,” he said.

The place is part of the Our Town Fairfax community.

“You make good relationships, and you help each other out,” said Melissa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
A crash on Blairs Ferry Road NE near the southbound on ramp for I-380 left one car titled over...
Crash on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids partially blocks I-380 on ramp
Jill Crippes
Iowa City police ask for home security camera footage as search for missing woman continues
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa DT steps back from Big Ten Media Day due to ongoing NCAA investigation

Latest News

The Star Bar and Grill has been a staple of the community in Fairfax for more than a century.
Star Bar & Grill in Our Town Fairfax a century-old staple
The Goosetown Cafe in Iowa City announced it is closing indefinitely.
Goosetown Café in Iowa City closes indefinitely
The Goosetown Cafe in Iowa City announced it is closing indefinitely.
Goosetown Cafe in Iowa City to close
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is set to return next month.
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns next month