Smallest stop for RAGBRAI ties up final loose ends

TAMA-TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG) - The 50th annual RAGBRAI starts Sunday in Sioux City.

“We’re trying to make sure all the systems in place to check riders in quickly, to get them into their campgrounds, to let them know where everything is in the community,” said Katherine Ollendick, Tama-Toledo RAGBRAI Committee Executive Chair.

Ollendick said everything is falling into place with RAGBRAI rolling in next week. She said organizers are working directly with local businesses to ensure they’re prepared for the rush of cyclists. The owner of El Charro Bar and Grill in Toledo is prepared.

”We have extra help, actually we have another restaurant out of town in Belle Plaine, Iowa and we’re going to close down that day. We’re going to bring all the staff here,” said Leonel Garcia, Owner of El Charro Bar and Grill.

He also said the restaurant cut down its menu, and bought extra food and disposable plates and silverware. The final step for the committee was releasing a map that includes vendors, showers, campgrounds, and RV sites this week. It took them half a year to make.

“We really wanted to make sure we maintain our small town identity,” said Ollendick “We were not a large town on the overnight route, so we didn’t have a vast green space, we spread it out between both communities. So we’ve done a lot of talking to make sure that we feel that we can give riders directions and get them to their campgrounds quickly and easily.”

Some other last-minute changes include preparing for hot weather. That means adding a couple of cooling stations and opening extra places with air conditioners. They said they’re going to have around six cooling stations.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.