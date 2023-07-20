Show You Care
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds 40 beds for children in need

Children in eastern Iowa who sleep on the floor every night will soon have a bed to call their own.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Children in eastern Iowa who sleep on the floor every night will soon have a bed to call their own.

On Thursday, volunteers and members of the Johnson County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace gathered at Twenty40 Building Concepts, Inc. on Partners Avenue in Marion to hand-build beds for children in need. The beds were made for kids aged 3 to 17, with the plan to deliver them before school starts next month.

“We walk in and we set up everything from the mattress to the bed, the sheets, the pillow, and sometimes a little something extra like a teddy bear or something like that for them, so that they get to jump on their bed for the first time like I can remember doing when I was little,” said SHP’s Johnson County Chapter president, Casey Clark.

Families in need of a bed and anyone wanting to volunteer can apply at https://shpbeds.org/

