Our Town Fairfax garage in business for 65 years

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple for the community since 1958 has been Sankot’s Garage.

It’s a family business for owners Mike Sankot and his brother. Their grandfather started the shop 65 years ago. They say they’re busy year round, as they’ve built trust with their customers over the years. Mike also stays busy on the fire department. He joined in 1990, and became chief in 1994. The volunteer crew has seen an increase in calls in the last few years, and covered 313 calls last year.

“You leave here if there’s a call, we just leave here and there’s another gentleman on the fire department that works for me also, so sometimes work has to stop to go help somebody out,” Sankot said.

Sankot says both Fairfax and Walford have seen a population growth since he took over as chief. There are around 50 people on the fire department’s rooster. He says they appreciate their volunteers and the community’s support.

