One dead, two injured in Marshall County rollover crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Marshall County on Wednesday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened in the area of Quarry Road and 3 Bridges Road at around 3 a.m.

A car was headed east on Quarry Road when the driver lost control. The car went into the ditch and rolled, ejecting the 21-year-old victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.

