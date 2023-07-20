One dead, two injured in Marshall County rollover crash
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Marshall County on Wednesday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol said it happened in the area of Quarry Road and 3 Bridges Road at around 3 a.m.
A car was headed east on Quarry Road when the driver lost control. The car went into the ditch and rolled, ejecting the 21-year-old victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is under investigation.
