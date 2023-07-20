Oktoberfest returns to Marion in September

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - People will get a chance to sample a variety of local beer brands when Oktoberfest returns to Marion for the second year.

This year’s festival in Uptown Marion, on 7th Avenue, is set for Sept. 16. IT will feature 30 breweries, which will bring a variety of styles of beer. Representatives from the breweries will be at the event to tell people about their beers.

Attendees will get a commemorative tasting glass.

There will also be music and games.

Organizers said the proceeds from the event will benefit the Winter Lights program, which helps fund Marion’s community beautification during the holiday season. It will also benefit the Iowa Brewer’s Guild, which works to support the local brewing community.

