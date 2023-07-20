Show You Care
Officials arrest three in drug ring at West Union Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store

(From L to R) Angela Lynn Becker, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, Krystal Lynn Fox
(From L to R) Angela Lynn Becker, Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg, Krystal Lynn Fox
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 19th, officials with the West Union Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree on E Main Street.

Officials say that the entire store and two vehicles on the property were searched. Drug Paraphernalia, controlled substances, and large amounts of cash were all located and seized during the search.

“We take drugs in our community very seriously.  We have and will continue to work diligently on keeping our community safe from dangerous drugs and dangerous people. I would like to personally extend a thank you to all the agencies that have lent us a hand in this continuing investigation,” said Chief Paul Becthold.

39-year-old Anglea Lynn Becker of Strawberry Point, 28-year-old Collin Matthew Lynn Sorg of Fayette, and 35-year-old Krystal Lynn Fox of Sumner were all arrested. They were charged with:

  • Becker - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st offence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana with Intent to Deliver
  • Lynn Sorg - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st offence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana with Intent to Deliver
  • Fox - Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana 1st offence

As part of a month-long investigation into drug trafficking, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and West Union Police Department have already executed 10 drug narcotic search warrants and arrested 13 other individuals.

