Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa law enforcement looking for inmate who escaped Victor work site

Law enforcement said 25-year-old Jermichael Wells escaped from his assigned work site in Victor...
Law enforcement said 25-year-old Jermichael Wells escaped from his assigned work site in Victor on Wednesday.(Iowa Department of Corrections)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections is working to find an escaped inmate.

Jermichael Wells, 25, was assigned to the Correctional Release Center in Newton.

Officials said he was last seen at a work site at Quantum Plastics in Victor around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wells was serving time for second degree theft, second degree burglary, third degree burglary-motor vehicle, control of a firearm by a felon, and forgery.

Law enforcement described him as a 5′11″ Black male, weighing 157 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, chest and right shoulder.

Police warned people not to try to apprehend Wells if they encounter him. Instead, they should contact local police.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
A crash on Blairs Ferry Road NE near the southbound on ramp for I-380 left one car titled over...
Crash on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids partially blocks I-380 on ramp
Jill Crippes
Iowa City police ask for home security camera footage as search for missing woman continues
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa DT steps back from Big Ten Media Day due to ongoing NCAA investigation

Latest News

One Iowa man decided to take up an old hobby later in life and go on a thousand-mile road trip.
92-year-old Iowa man takes on thousand mile road trip to Canadian border
An inmate is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a nurse at a correctional...
Inmate facing charges after allegedly attacking nurse at Newton correctional facility
One Iowa man decided to take up an old hobby later in life and go on a thousand-mile road trip.
92-year-old Iowa man takes on thousand mile road trip to Canadian border
One dead, two injured in Marshall County rollover crash