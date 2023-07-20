Show You Care
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle named in sports betting investigation

The Iowa Hawkeyes say one of their football players is among those involved in a sports betting investigation.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes say one of their football players is among those involved in a sports betting investigation.

The investigation includes 40 Iowa and Iowa State student athletes.

Noah Shannon, a defensive tackle for the team, is the first Hawkeye player named in the investigation.

Coach Kirk Ferentz says linebacker Jay Higgens will replace Shannon at Big 10 media day because of Shannon’s involvement.

It was Shannon’s decision to be replaced.

