IC Regina, Williamsburg advance to state title games, Dubuque Wahlert falls in semis

The Iowa City Regina and Williamsburg softball teams both advanced to their respective state championship games on Friday, while Dubuque Wahlert fell to Davenpo
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Regina and Williamsburg softball teams both advanced to their respective state championship games on Friday, while Dubuque Wahlert fell to Davenport Assumption in the Class 3A semifinals.

The Regals took down Interstate 35 by a final score or 13-1 to advance to the Class 2A state championship game. IC Regina will look to repeat as state champs as the Regals will face Van Meter at 5 P.M. on Friday, July 21.

Williamsburg earned their fourth shut out in the last five games after taking down Estherville Lincoln Central 8-0. The Raiders will play Davenport Assumption who beat Dubuque Wahlert 7-5.

Williamsburg will play Davenport Assumption on Friday at 2:30 P.M.

