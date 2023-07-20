Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Goosetown Café in Iowa City closes indefinitely

The Goosetown Cafe in Iowa City announced it is closing indefinitely.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of Goosetown Café in Iowa City announced the restaurant is closing indefinitely.

It opened in the summer of 2018 on North Linn Street.

The owners say they are humbled by the relationships they built over the past five years, and they’re proud to have thrived over the course of the pandemic.

“Goosetown began in the summer of 2018 with a simple goal: good food, unique space, and to draw people to our favorite neighborhood in Iowa City,” the owners of Goosetown wrote in a Facebook post. “The Northside was sleepier then. Look how it has grown!”

The owners said anyone who bought a gift card this year can contact the café to get a refund.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
A crash on Blairs Ferry Road NE near the southbound on ramp for I-380 left one car titled over...
Crash on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids partially blocks I-380 on ramp
Jill Crippes
Iowa City police ask for home security camera footage as search for missing woman continues
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa DT steps back from Big Ten Media Day due to ongoing NCAA investigation

Latest News

The Goosetown Cafe in Iowa City announced it is closing indefinitely.
Goosetown Cafe in Iowa City to close
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark is set to return next month.
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns next month
A staple for the community since 1958 has been Sankot's Garage.
Sankot's Garage in Our Town Fairfax has been a community staple for decades
The Iowa Hawkeyes say one of their football players is among those involved in a sports betting...
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle named in sports betting investigation