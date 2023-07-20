Goosetown Café in Iowa City closes indefinitely

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of Goosetown Café in Iowa City announced the restaurant is closing indefinitely.

It opened in the summer of 2018 on North Linn Street.

The owners say they are humbled by the relationships they built over the past five years, and they’re proud to have thrived over the course of the pandemic.

“Goosetown began in the summer of 2018 with a simple goal: good food, unique space, and to draw people to our favorite neighborhood in Iowa City,” the owners of Goosetown wrote in a Facebook post. “The Northside was sleepier then. Look how it has grown!”

The owners said anyone who bought a gift card this year can contact the café to get a refund.

