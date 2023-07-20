Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dysart hopes pocket park keeps city ‘moving forward’

While the park is small, it’s part of big hopes for the future.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYSART, Iowa (KCRG) - Some residents of Dysart are working to make small town life in Iowa more attractive, and they’re doing it one project at a time.

Catherine Wieck said she and others in the group Vision Dysart are “hoping to get more things going on Main Street.” Their most recent addition is a pocket park, which opened about two weeks ago.

While the park is small, it’s part of big hopes for the future.

“It’s pretty hard in Iowa, small towns are struggling. And to have a good quality of life and try to compete with amenities from the bigger cities to keep young families, you have to keep moving forward or you’re done. So we just feel it’s important to keep adding, adding to Dysart,” said Janet Wilson, another member of Vision Dysart.

Wilson, Wieck, and the rest of their group spent the last two years raising money to make this park a reality. The sewed aprons, baked bread, and made cookies to raise the money needed to match the grant money they applied for. The total cost of the park was about $28,000. “That’s a lot of cookies,” said Wilson.

These women said all the baking and sewing was worth it to improve upon the town they love.

“Keep it growing, keeping it vital,” said Wieck. “Keeping it a great place to live and to work and to play and to learn.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died during basic training.
Community remembers Iowa soldier who died during basic training
Jack McCaffery, the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery, is pleading not guilty to a...
Jack McCaffery pleads not guilty in crash citation
Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person

Latest News

Much of Eastern Iowa has been in a severe drought. That lack of rain had an impact on crops...
Drought conditions taking its toll on area Christmas Tree farmers
Iowa Conservatory is state’s first private performing arts high school
Iowa Conservatory is state’s first private performing arts high school
IC Regina, Williamsburg advance to state title games, Dubuque Wahlert falls in semis
IC Regina, Williamsburg advance to state title games, Dubuque Wahlert falls in semis
Iowa Conservatory is state’s first private performing arts high school