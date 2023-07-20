Drought conditions taking its toll on area Christmas Tree farmers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much of Eastern Iowa has been in a severe drought. That lack of rain had an impact on crops being grown this year, but for the Christmas tree crop, it was damage we’ll see several years down the road.

When tree farmers start out, it takes about 7-years for your trees to finally start getting to a point where you can sell them, but when droughts like this happen, it makes it very difficult.

At the Cedar’s Edge Evergreen Market, it’s never too early to talk about Christmas.

“It’s pretty neat to see these trees that we put in that were a foot or 16 inches, they’ve grown to 9 feet or so,” said Mark Banowetz, the owner of the tree farm.

Banowetz opened the farm 7-years ago. This is the first year he’s able to start selling the trees he planted himself.

“7-Years have flown by,” said Banowetz.

He said he wasn’t worried about the bigger trees; it was the 500 seedlings he planted this year that have struggled.

“We’re losing a lot of seedlings,” he said.

Iowa Christmas Tree Association President and owner of Wapsie Pines Tree, Bob Moulds, said Banowetz wasn’t alone. He said a lot of newer farmers were also struggling, and there isn’t insurance for crops like this.

“If they die, they die,” he said. “There’s no insurance, there’s nothing.”

Moulds started changing their ways after the 2013 drought. He started watering and mulching each of the 4000 trees he planted this year.

“If we had not mulched all these trees and individually watered them three times while it was dry, a large percent of them would not have made it,” said Moulds.

As the Association’s new President, Moulds said he wanted to show other new farmers like Banowetz, what he learned over the years. So, they too can make it through droughts like the one we’re seeing right now.

“Once they put them in the ground, there isn’t a whole lot you can do with them to make them grow,” said Banowetz.

