Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crash causes roadblock on Highway 151 near Fairfax

A crash has closed down Highway 151 between Highway 30 and Fairfax.
A crash has closed down Highway 151 between Highway 30 and Fairfax.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash has closed down Highway 151 between Highway 30 and Fairfax.

Iowa DOT says the accident occurred between County Road W42 and IA 922 (Fairfax). They say the road is blocked in both directions near Stoney Point Road Southwest.

No information at this time on the severity of the accident, but traffic cameras show emergency crews including a helicopter on scene.

Travelers are advised to find an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
A crash on Blairs Ferry Road NE near the southbound on ramp for I-380 left one car titled over...
Crash on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids partially blocks I-380 on ramp
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa DT steps back from Big Ten Media Day due to ongoing NCAA investigation
Jill Crippes
Iowa City police ask for home security camera footage as search for missing woman continues

Latest News

Iowans fighting to keep SNAP benefits intact
Actor and Cedar Rapids native Ashton Kutcher stopped at Willie Ray’s Q Shack with his wife Mila...
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stop by Willie Ray’s Q Shack
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds 40 beds for children in need
Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds 40 beds for children in need
Two injured after car hits apartment building