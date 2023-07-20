Crash causes roadblock on Highway 151 near Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash has closed down Highway 151 between Highway 30 and Fairfax.

Iowa DOT says the accident occurred between County Road W42 and IA 922 (Fairfax). They say the road is blocked in both directions near Stoney Point Road Southwest.

No information at this time on the severity of the accident, but traffic cameras show emergency crews including a helicopter on scene.

Travelers are advised to find an alternate route if possible.

