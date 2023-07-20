Cedar Rapids teen pleads guilty in fatal crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids teen charged in a fatal crash pleaded guilty on Thursday, and took an Alford plea in charges for a shooting.

The crash happened last October.

Investigators say Zawadi Christophe was driving erratically on 1st Avenue southwest before he rear-ended a vehicle. The impact pushed the vehicle into on-coming traffic. A 77-year-old woman died, and another was seriously hurt.

Christophe pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle OWI, and serious injury by vehicle reckless driving, all of which are felonies.

He took an Alford plea in a shooting to the charges of going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to a forcible felony -- those three are also all felonies.

The shooting happened in Marion last July.

No one was hurt.

