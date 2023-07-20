Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids teen pleads guilty in fatal crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids teen charged in a fatal crash pleaded guilty on Thursday, and took an Alford plea in charges for a shooting.

The crash happened last October.

Investigators say Zawadi Christophe was driving erratically on 1st Avenue southwest before he rear-ended a vehicle. The impact pushed the vehicle into on-coming traffic. A 77-year-old woman died, and another was seriously hurt.

Christophe pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle OWI, and serious injury by vehicle reckless driving, all of which are felonies.

He took an Alford plea in a shooting to the charges of going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to a forcible felony -- those three are also all felonies.

The shooting happened in Marion last July.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
A crash on Blairs Ferry Road NE near the southbound on ramp for I-380 left one car titled over...
Crash on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids partially blocks I-380 on ramp
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa DT steps back from Big Ten Media Day due to ongoing NCAA investigation
Jill Crippes
Iowa City police ask for home security camera footage as search for missing woman continues

Latest News

Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine
Jan Beal from Winner Lynk advisory group joins us to talk about market volatility and how to...
Local financial expert talks market volatility and how to navigate it
Tips for preventing sun damage, skin cancer
Zawadi Christophe pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle OWI, and...
Cedar Rapids teen pleads guilty to all charges in fatal crash