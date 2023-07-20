Car hits apartment building in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:25 pm, Cedar Rapids Police say that a car drove into an apartment building near the 29th St. Dr and First Ave SE intersection.

According to police, two people were injured in the incident and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Crews are on-scene making sure the building is structurally safe.

Officials say the building was evacuated as a precaution.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.