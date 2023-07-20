Brucemore in final phase of derecho repairs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Brucemore, a historic site in Cedar Rapids, is in its final phase of repairs since the 2020 derecho caused over $3 million worth of damage. Now, leaders say they hope to be done with reconstruction by the new year.

“We’ve done some recovery work on the landscape, we’ve also done some preservation work on the gates throughout the estate, repairing those, bringing in a conservator on those to make sure they are repaired following historic preservation standards,” said Brucemore Events and Communications Coordinator, Jennifer Beall.

They were able to rely on insurance for a wide range of repairs to the mansion and other structures on site. But restoring the more than 400 uprooted trees was part of a community effort

“The damage to the landscape, however, isn’t covered by insurance so that’s something that we’ve been grateful to receive community support, support from FEMA, different granting organizations. And we’ll continue fundraising for that moving forward,” said Chief Operating Officer, Tara Richards.

They say while it would be nice to finish the structure repairs by the holidays, it could take just a bit longer.

“Our goal is for it to be complete by the beginning of our holiday tours,” said Beall. “That’s what we’re aiming for but hopefully by the end of the calendar year so that going into 2024 we can be at a fresh start in our preservation process.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.