Breezier behind a cold front, still watching next week’s warm-up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A front that is passing through the area this morning, with no precipitation to go along with it, will give us a reinforcing shot of modestly cooler air for the end of the work week.

Northwesterly winds pick up during the day, likely gusting above 20 mph at times. While this isn’t the type of wind that will cause issues with your ability to drive, it will be noticeable compared to recent days with little wind. Highs will be held back today by the post-frontal breezes despite a lot of sunshine, likely reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday looks fairly similar to today, but with somewhat lighter winds.

A very slight chance for storms now looks to be present on Saturday rather than Sunday, though I wouldn’t cancel plans you may have over it. Highs for the weekend reach the mid 80s, but still fairly reasonable for this time of year.

Highs get a bit more unreasonable by next week, with readings possibly reaching 90 by as early as Monday. The rest of the work week looks to stay above that mark, with mid 90s possible by Wednesday and beyond. Dew points will be creeping upward during this time, which could lead to some heat index values hitting the triple digits. In general, this time frame also looks to lack precipitation.

This being the first time this year with such high temperatures, it’s probably a good idea to plan ahead for it if you have activities that will put you outdoors for extended periods of time during next week. Make sure to keep up with hydration by drinking water and avoiding caffeine or alcohol. Try to limit strenuous outdoor activities, like work or exercise, to the portions of the day that are cooler. If your job requires that you work outside, then make sure to take plenty of breaks indoors in air conditioning. The general rule: don’t overdo it.

