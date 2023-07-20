5 years after the tornado, City of Marshalltown rebuilt stronger than before

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is the anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that touched down in the heart of Marshalltown in 2018.

Almost two dozen were hurt, but no one died.

Since then, businesses have rebuilt stronger than before.

It’s been 5 years.

“Crashing, banging, windows breaking. Then it stopped,” said JP Howard, owner of the Tremont Hotel and Grille.

The EF3 tornado tore through the business district in Marshalltown, damaging buildings that housed small businesses like the Tremont Hotel and Grill.

“We were in shock, pretty much. Two and a half minutes,” Howard said.

When the tornado hit, some businesses like the McGregors Furniture Store took shelter in their shops.

”Then we just heard a huge boom ‘cause we knew that the glass fell and busted. It was kind of like in the movies like in the movie Twister where it sounds like a freight train going through,” said Alexander Craig, manager at McGregors Furniture and Mattress Store.

When the storm moved through, store owners came together to clean up and rebuild.

”Iowans are nice. People just came out of the woodwork to help,” Howard said.

5 years later, both stores are back up and running. The Tremont replaced ceilings, roofs, and AC units. McGregors rebuilt, fixing glass and writing that they will be back stronger. And they are.

“The courthouse just moved their fence so they’re finally about up and running. So year, a lot more positives now. No more tornados would be great,” Craig said.

The Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce told us it takes about 10 years to recover from a natural disaster. Although recovery is not over, 5 years post-tornado and 3 years post-derecho, John Hall with the chamber says Marshalltown is well ahead of the curve.

“It takes time. So if we’re looking back in another two or three years and we’re saying hey, we’ve fully recovered from where we were, and are now growing beyond where we were, I think that’ll be a good place to be in,” said John Hall, President of the Marshalltown Area Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.