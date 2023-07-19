Show You Care
Wednesday marks 5 years since tornado left trail of destruction in Marshalltown

Wednesday marks five years since an EF3 tornado touched down in Marshalltown, leaving a trail of damage in its path.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday marks five years since an EF3 tornado touched down in Marshalltown, leaving a trail of destruction in its path.

The tornado, which had estimated wind speeds of 144 miles per hour, hit in July 2018 causing extensive damage and injuring 22 people.

It was on the ground for about nine miles, going directly through the business district of Marshalltown.

It then continued east through neighborhoods before damaging the Lennox plant. There was also extensive crop and tree damage.

Many buildings on Main Street had to be removed due to the damage.

The tornado blew off part of the Marshall County courthouse, which lost the spire off the clock tower. It cost around $15 million and took nearly four years to complete the repair work on the 136-year-old courthouse.

