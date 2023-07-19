Show You Care
Waterloo crews recover multiple vehicles from Cedar River

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After responding to a rescue attempt on the 4th of July weekend, Waterloo emergency crews noted the location of a vehicle in the river. Due to weather and river conditions at the time, the Water Safety Patrol noted the vehicle could not be recovered on the day.

On Wednesday, crews took advantage of good weather and a training day to recover the vehicle. Crews ultimately recovered a total of three vehicles from the river, which included the one vehicle that was previously known to officials.

Investigators are working with crews on removing debris from the river and identifying why the other vehicles were there.

