Suspect surrenders after Muscatine Police respond to shooting incident that leaves man dead

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:37 pm, emergency crews responded to the 1700 block of Bandag Drive for a report of a shooting in an apartment.

Responders arrived to find a 41-year-old male victim, later identified as Jeremy Smith, deceased from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses reported helping police identify a suspect. Police began an extensive search of the area. At approximately 2:18 police located the suspect, who then surrendered to Muscatine Police without incident.

“The community is safe thanks to the quick response and hard work of our officers and all those who assisted in the search and capture of the suspect,” Muscatine Police Chief Tony Kies said. “Incidents like this do not define us but we are left to pick up the pieces and move on.”

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

KCRG is not naming the suspect at this time, as no charges have been announced.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.